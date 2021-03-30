Evansville-Based Pet Food Company Recalls Several Brands of Due to Salmonella Risk

Before you pour another scoop of pet food for your dog or cat, make sure it's not on this list.

Evansville-based Midwestern Pet Foods has issued a voluntary recall through U.S. Food and Drug Administration after discovering several brands of dog and cat food made at its production facility in Monmouth, Illinois may be contaminated with the bacteria.

The recall includes several variations of the company's Earthborn Holistic, Pro Pac, and Sportmix, among others, and were sold at stores nationwide as well as online.

The complete and lengthy list of brands, including their expiration date and lot numbers, can be found on the FDA website. The dates and numbers can be found on the back of the bags and will feature the letter 'M' between the two denoting it was produced at the Monmouth facility.

While no illnesses have been reported yet according to the recall, pets who contract salmonella infections "may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting" while some, "will have only decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain."

Your pets aren't the only ones that could be infected. You or a member of your family could be as well if it comes into contact with your skin. As we've learned with other illnesses, you could unknowingly come into contact with a virus or bacteria, then accidentally put it in your body by simply touching your nose or eyes which is why it's important to wash your hands frequently. Symptoms of salmonella infection in adults include "nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and fever," according to the FDA. They also say that while rare, some people may also experience more severe symptoms including "arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms."

If you, a family member, or pet experience any of those symptoms, call your doctor or veterinarian as soon as possible.

If you have any of the the brands under the recall, the FDA says to throw it out, and e-mail Midwestern Pet Foods Consumer Affairs at info@midwesternpetfoods.com or call them at 1-800-474-4163, ext 455 anytime between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday for more information.

[Source: U.S. Food & Drug Administration]