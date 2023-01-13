One-Of-A-Kind Museum Loft For Sale In St. Louis

Bob Cassilly's Incredible Loft at the City Museum in St. Louis is for sale and it is truly an amazing and unique property. The City Museum, founded by Cassilly, is a 600,000 square-foot museum in the former International Shoe Company building in St. Louis, Missouri. The museum is a playground, museum, and architectural marvel all in one, and the loft for sale was once the home of the museum's founder.

The loft, located on the top floor of the museum, is a massive 4,000 square-feet and boasts incredible views of the city. The space is filled with natural light and has an industrial-chic feel with exposed brick walls, high ceilings, and large windows. The open-concept living space is perfect for entertaining and features a large living room, dining area, and kitchen.

The kitchen is a chef's dream with professional-grade appliances, ample counter space, and a large island. The loft also features two bedrooms and two bathrooms, each with their own unique style and character. The master bedroom has a private balcony with stunning views of the city, and the master bathroom has a large soaking tub and separate shower.

One of the most unique features of the loft is the rooftop deck, which offers panoramic views of the city and is perfect for entertaining or simply relaxing. The deck also features a hot tub, making it the perfect place to unwind after a long day.

The loft is located in the heart of St. Louis and is within walking distance to many of the city's top attractions, such as the Gateway Arch, Busch Stadium, and the Missouri Botanical Garden. It is also close to many restaurants and shops, making it the perfect place for someone who wants to experience all that the city has to offer.

In addition to its prime location and unique features, the loft also comes with a piece of history. As the former home of Bob Cassilly, the loft has a special connection to the City Museum and the man who created it. The museum is a beloved institution in St. Louis and has been a source of inspiration for many.

The City Museum is a one-of-a-kind attraction and the loft for sale is a rare opportunity to own a piece of it. The property is truly one-of-a-kind and is sure to impress anyone who sees it. It's a perfect home for someone looking for a unique living space with an abundance of character and a connection to the city's history.

