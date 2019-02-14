OCTC Cornerstone Campus Ministry (Shaped by Faith)

Meredith Skaggs is a teacher at Owensboro Community Technical College where she is also the cosponsor of their student led Cornerstone Campus Ministry. She talks about attending OCTC as a student and who inspired her to go into the teaching profession.

Cornerstone Campus Ministry is hoping to fill the gap between High School and College. This ministry is partnering with our community, colleges and churches and sharing the love of Jesus.

