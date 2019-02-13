Evansville Youth Hockey Offering Sled Hockey for Disabled Kids at Swonder

If you or someone you know has a child interested in playing hockey, but a disability prevents or makes it difficult for them to stand on skates, the Evansville Youth Hockey Association (EYHA) is giving them a chance to try through their Sled Hockey program at Swonder Ice Arena for free.

Sled Hockey has been around for some time, and as you can see in the video below from the PBS documentary, Ice Warriors: USA Sled Hockey, is, for all intents and purposes, played by the exact same rules of regular hockey, only the competitors aren't standing up.

The EYHA will hold the free session on Tuesday, April 7th from 5:15 to 7:15 p.m. To register, or have any questions you may have answered, contact Joel Claycomb at 812-453-9684, or joelclaycomb@gmail.com.