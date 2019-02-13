Target Recalls Unicorn Boots Due to Potential Choking Hazard

Tell me you wouldn't so stoked to rock of unicorn boots like this when you were a kid! All your friends would be jealous! Those mythical beasts are timeless though, so I'm saying some unicorn boots are just as dope on a 43-year-old man as they would be on a youngster.

Unfortunately, you'll want to stay away from these unicorn boots available at Target. Apparently there is a chance that the horn could get detached and cause choking for some kids. So Target has issued a recall. Follow the Tweet for the rest of the details.

[Source: Twitter/US Consumer Product Safety Commission]