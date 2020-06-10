New Summertime Drink- Pepsi Pineapple

Pineapple drinks are becoming more popular as of late, and now Pepsi is climbing aboard the pineapple beverage bandwagon.

In 2019, Pepsi released a pineapple flavored soda in Japan. Now it appears that the United States will be able to get their hands on a pineapple-flavored Pepsi. According to the description on the packaging, it appears that the new drink will taste like Pepsi “with a splash of pineapple juice.”

Now, I'll admit that I am not a fan of pineapple (not even on pizza). So this drink doesn't really sound too appealing to me. However, I do realize that the vast majority of people do like pineapple, which is why Pepsi has decided to bring this flavor to the United States. While I won't personally be drinking it, I do see how it could be a good mixer with adult beverages. Pepsi Pineapple mixed with Malibu, Smirnoff, or Bacardi could be the next popular adult beverage.

So where can you find Pepsi Pineapple? Well, according to The Impulsive Buy, the 8-pack of cans were spotted in a Walmart. I'm not sure if any of our local Walmart stores carry it just yet, but I will be keeping an eye on them for you. Oh and for those who might be wondering, there's no word on if there will be a diet version of this drink or not.

This is just the latest flavor that Pepsi has rolled out. They have been trying to create new flavors a lot as of late. If you recall, Pepsi rolled out Mango, Lime, and Berry last year. They also released Wild Cherry and Vanilla flavors as well. Both of those were flavors that I was eager to try, and they did not disappoint. Hopefully that will be the case with the new Pineapple flavor whenever you try it!