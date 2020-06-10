This Weekend’s West Side Nut Club Cruise In Has Been Postponed [UPDATE]

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10TH AT 1:08 P.M.

The West Side Nut Club announced on their Facebook page late Wednesday morning the new date would be Saturday, July 25th from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY

Just when you thought we've run out of annual events for COVID-19 to throw out of whack, there's another one to add to the list.

The West Side Nut Club announced today (Tuesday, June 9th, 2020) this year's annual Cruise-In on Franklin Street, scheduled for this Saturday, June 13th, has been postponed.

The reason behind the postponement being that the current phase of Indiana's Back on Track plan (phase three) doesn't allow social gatherings of more than 100 people. Far more than that take part in the Cruise-In every year. Even if they were able to make it happen, attempting to keep a large number of people socially distant would be practically impossible.

The Club is working on finding a new date for the event later this year. If the state continues to trend in the right direction in terms of the slowing the spread of the virus, and hospital's feel they would have the ability to take on a large influx of patients should a second surge take place, things will fully reopen across the state on July 4th which may lead to a new date for the event sooner rather than later.

When and/or a new date is announced, we'll let you know as soon a possible.

[Source: West Side Nut Club Press Release]