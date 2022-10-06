Whether it's for work or traveling to spend time with family, I spend quite a bit of time on the road driving long distances. I'm always so afraid that I will hit a deer. Over the course of my driving years, I've had some close calls, near misses, and head-on collisions with dear.

My ex-husband was driving with my children when a deer came flying into the passenger side window, barely missing my 12-year-old head. The deer totaled the car and all inside were shaken up, but ok.

Not far from my house, on my way to work in the early hours of the morning, I swerved to keep from hitting a couple of deer and slammed my car into a culvert. Luckily, I only had some cuts and bruises and no one else was on the road that I could have injured when I swerved.

Sometimes, hitting a deer is unavoidable, but you should never swerve to try to avoid hitting one with your car. Swerving could not only hurt you but you could hurt someone else. Here's what you need to do instead, never veer for a deer.

How to avoid a deer while driving

It's deer mating season and they are out in force looking for mates. Deer mating season is from October to late December.

According to iii.org, there are many things you can do to keep yourself, those in your car, and those in oncoming cars safe from a deer collision.

Be especially attentive during peak deer hours. From sunset to midnight and during the hours shortly before and after sunrise are the highest risk times for deer-vehicle collisions

Also, be especially careful in places known to have a large deer population and in areas where roads divide agricultural fields from forestland. Know that deer seldom run alone. If you see one deer, others may be nearby.

They also offer these suggestions,

Use high beam headlights if driving at night, when there is no oncoming traffic. The higher light will better illuminate the eyes of deer on or near the roadway. Slow down and blow your horn with one long blast to frighten the deer away. Brake firmly but stay in your lane when you notice a deer in or near your path.

A couple of years ago, Sgt. Todd Ringle, of the Indiana State Police, posted this on his Facebook Page. I use it every year to warn you of the dangers.

This video will give you a visual to go by.

Always remember to never veer for deer.

