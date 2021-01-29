Meet Cluck Norris He’s up for Adoption at Evansville Animal Control

A rooster named Cluck Norris walks into a bar...er um an Animal Control? Anyways that's exactly (kinda) what happened recently. As you may know Evansville Animal Control is a really great at helping out the animals in our community. However when you typically think of animal control, you think of animals like dogs, cats, rabbits, maybe a guinea pig or two, but animal control helps all kinds of animals including ducks, chickens, pigs, and even roosters.

Now back to Cluck Norris, he's said to be a vocal dude who is just looking for a home to cock-a-doodle-do at for the rest of his days. Here's what Evansville Animal Control says about him:

Cluck Norris is looking for his new home! His adoption fee is $5.00 and would do best living the country life as he is very vocal! If you adopt in the city limits, you must have a city license.If you’re interested in adopting Cluck Norris, please go to Evansville Animal Care & Control (Official) IN PERSON! They can’t do adoptions over the phone.

If you're interested in meeting Cluck Norris and have the proper set up for him, you can meet him by stopping at Evansville Animal Control at 815 Ulhorn in Evansville. They're open Monday-Saturday from 10AM - 5PM. Hey, even roosters need homes too!

