Warrick Animal Control Needs Your Help with a ‘Very Hairy Situation’

A few months ago, I found a little dog running on the road. He didn't have a collar or tags and without a way to find his owners, I had to take him to animal control so he could be scanned.

While I was there, I learned that the staff takes great care of animals brought in and try to avoid euthanizing animals as much as they can. They work really hard to find lost pets' homes and rehome or relocate abandoned animals.

While scrolling through Facebook this morning, I noticed there was a very hairy situation over at Warrick Animal Control. A resident passed away leaving their three Bichon Frises and a Labradoodle. Without proper grooming, these dogs live under a blanket of matted fur. Combined with health issues, these four dogs must have been living in an uncomfortable condition for quite some time.

And though it's technically funded by the county, the county doesn't pay for food or many supplies needed in daily operations, let alone medical or grooming expenses for Animal Control. They rely on fundraisers and donors like you.

If you'd like to help Macy, Bailey, Goldie, or Koko - all are senior dogs with medical issues, please visit their Facebook posts. You can also make a donation directly to WVC 812-897-4855 or paypal via wagtreasurer@gmail.com or snail mail to WAG PO Box 783, Boonville, IN 47601.

If you can't adopt, shop!

Some basic needs:

Blankets

Paper Towels

Dog Food

Cat Food

Towels

Toys

Beds

Dish Soap

Laundry Soap

Cat Litter

Bleach

Sponges