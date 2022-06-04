There is a Kentucky Beer That Can Help You Catch a Cougar

After getting a divorce at 40, I wasn't ready or looking forward to dating again. In fact, it made me sick just thinking about it. But, eventually, loving the company of men, I caved. Once I moved to another state for a job, I joined match.com.

I quickly learned that dating men my own age or older wasn't really working out very well. So, as soon as I accepted a job back in Indiana, I changed my dating preferences to looking for younger men. That is when I discovered that there was a name for middle-aged women who wanted to date men that were at least ten years younger. That term is a cougar.

Well, I accepted that label and wore it like a badge. It wasn't that I was always looking for someone younger, but once I opened myself up to the opportunities that were before me, I met my now-husband, He is eleven years younger than me and it works out perfectly.

Me and Q/Leslie Morgan

Because of my cougar status, I had to laugh out loud when I saw this Kentucky beer brand in the Kroger refrigerator.

Country Boy Cougar Bait Lagar

I not only took a photo, but I went home and Googled the beer to find out more information.

What kind of beer is Cougar Bait?

According to thepartysource.com,

Country Boy Cougar Bait is a crisp straw-colored ale with a unique malt and citrusy hop balance. This beer was the brainchild of an all-night trip back from Michigan. Fueled by Snack Cakes and Energy Drinks, the boys pulled this recipe out of their exhausted noggins.

Where is Cougar Bait brewed?

The beer is brewed in Georgetown, KY, by Country Boy Brewing Company. That's ironic because Kentuly country boys are my favorite. (My husband was born and raised in Whitesville, KY.)

From the website, here is their story,

COUNTRY BOY BREWING WAS FOUNDED IN 2012 BY FOUR NATIVE KENTUCKIANS WITH A PASSION FOR GREAT CRAFT BEER. COUNTRY BOY PRIDES ITSELF ON MAKING MINIMALLY PROCESSED BEERS WITH HIGH-QUALITY, REAL INGREDIENTS. THEIR PASSION FOR GREAT BEER SHINES THROUGH THEIR CORE BRANDS, COUGAR BAIT AMERICAN BLONDE ALE, AND SHOTGUN WEDDING VANILLA BROWN ALE. THEIR RECENT EXPANSION TO GEORGETOWN, KY WITH THE LARGEST PRODUCTION BREWERY IN THE STATE WILL ALLOW THEM TO SCAN THEIR POPULAR CLIFF JUMPER IPA AND HALFWAY HOME PALE ALE, IN ADDITION TO SEVERAL SEASONAL OFFERINGS.

Cougar Bait isn't the only beer they brew.

countryboybrewing.com

