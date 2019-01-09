Is Freddy’s Frozen Custard Coming to Evansville’s West Side?

Although nothing is officially official yet, an application has been filed by Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers to build on Evansville's west side. The proposed restaurant would be at 5501 Pearl Drive where the current (and empty) Show Me's building stands.

There really aren't anymore details available right now. So for the time being, you'll still have to head to the east side to satisfy your Freddy's fix. The only Evansville location is at 2848 North Green River Road.

My stomach and I are following this story very closely and we'll update you as soon as we know something new!

[Source: Facebook/Evansville 411]