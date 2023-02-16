Indiana Ranked in the Top 10 States with the Best Roads

Something tells me there will be quite a bit of disagreement with this study.

Consumer Affairs (not to be confused with the U.S. Department of Consumer Affairs) recently published a list of the best and worst roads in the country, and believe it or not (I'm guessing you're leaning more toward "not"), Indiana some way, somehow was listed as one of the top 10 states with the best.

How the List of Best Roads in America Was Compiled

The company created the list using 2022 road condition data from the Federal Highway Administration, the total number of fatal motor vehicle crashes in each state from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the dollar amount each state spends per mile of road from the U.S. Department of Transportation, the percentage of each state's rural and urban "vehicle miles traveled," as well as local road ratings from residents. My question on the last data point is, "who are they asking?" I don't know if I've ever heard anyone say, or seen anyone post on social media how much they love Indiana roads. Granted, it's more common for people to complain than to sing the praises of something. Misery loves company, after all.

In Evansville, where I live, I will admit, the major roads aren't terrible. I know that's not exactly a ringing endorsement, but for the most part, they're in pretty good shape. Side streets and neighborhood roads may be a different story depending on which part of town you're in. In central and northern Indiana, it seems to be a different story. For example, this story in late January from FOX59 in Indianapolis about this pothole that is 16-FEET WIDE and ONE FOOT DEEP!

That's not a pothole, that's a kiddie pool.

Apparently, potholes are a common problem in the state capitol, and they don't care who you are. For example, take former Indianapolis Colts player Nyheim Hines who posted this tweet in April of last year.

But that wasn't the end of his problems with potholes. Nine days later, he posted this series of tweets. Note the time between tweets is 11 minutes.

To play devil's advocate, Hines does admit in a reply to former teammate Zaire Franklin in the first tweet that he had low-profile tires on his car. Low-profile tires have a smaller sidewall that sports car owners will have put on their cars so they can use bigger rims. Do they look cool? Definitely. But, they have obviously have their drawbacks.

How the Data Ranks Indiana in the Top 10 Best Roads

When I say Indiana was ranked in the top 10, it's not by much. Our state comes in right at number 10 as a matter of fact. With that said, the state's most recent ranking is nine spots higher than in 2021. So again, while it may be hard to believe we're in the top 10, technically, based on the most recent data, the roads have improved (emphasis on "based on the most recent data").

According to Consumer Affairs, "only about 6% of the state’s urban roads and 2% of its rural roads are in poor condition." My guess is you beg to differ.

You can see the complete report from Consumer Affairs on its website.

[Source: Consume Affairs]