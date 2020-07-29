IHSAA Shares Good News About Upcoming Fall Sports

The Indiana High School Athletic Association, Inc. gave a brief update today on whether or not fall sports will be taking place this upcoming school year or not.

Athletes will be excited to hear that high school fall sports are scheduled to proceed as planned. According to an IHSAA News Release,

The COVID-19 Health and Safety ReEntry Guidance has been provided to Indiana schools today by the Governor’s Office and the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE). This guidance also includes a three-phased pathway for the return of education-based athletics which coincide with the previously scheduled first practice date for girls golf (July 31) and practice for all other fall sports (August 3). Girls golf contests are set to begin August 3 with all other sports contests to begin August 15.

Several social distancing as well as sanitary measures will be taken to make the return to fall sports as safe as possible. You can read up on exactly what these measures will be by clicking here. One thing is for sure, you can count on the games looking a lot different this year, as a result of COVID-19 concerns.