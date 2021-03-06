How To Wear Shoes Without Socks To Keep Your Feet From Stinking

Tik Tok has brought us a lot of entertainment lately. It has also taught us a thing or two that we may not have known before.

The video platform allows users to share videos of all kinds. Singing, dancing, funny content, and even educational hacks. My favorite thing to watch on TikTok are the life hacks. Some of them I already knew about, others I am discovering for the first time like so many others. There are quite a few that I will see that make me think "why didn't I think of this before?!"

It's starting to get a little warmer outside. Pretty soon we'll be walking around in shorts and a t-shirt, and I can't be more excited about that. Usually, when it's that time of year, I wear some slip on Crocs shoes that look like this.

Crocs

When you wear these shoes, you typically wear them without socks. If you've wore shoes like this without socks in the past you know that after a little bit of time your feet begin to sweat and that causes your shoes and your feet to give off a pretty foul smell. Luckily, thanks to a Tik Tok hack that I just discovered, that's about to change.

This Tik Tok user created a mind blowing video on how to wear shoes without socks that is so simple that it's almost comical that I didn't think about doing this before. The video says that with shoes like this, you need to try wearing them like this:

Take out the soles. Grab a pair of no show socks. Put the socks on the soles upside down. Then skimpily reinsert the soles into the shoes.

That's it. An easy way to help prevent your feet and shoes from stinking up the house. If you wear shoes like this, give it a try and see if it helps you out!

