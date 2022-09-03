Kentucky Woman Shares Beautiful Insight On How to Mentally Age Gracefully
I'm at a point of great change in my life. Although a great heaviness, at times, fills every inch of me, there is also a fire that burns inside and lifts my soul.
Age is funny. It's something we long for when we're young. We wish for it every day. First, it's 10, then 16, then 18, and then 21. Once we get there, we start wishing time would slow down.
Now, I'm going to be 56 in November and I wonder how I got here so fast. I remember my fun high school and college days like it was yesterday. I enjoyed every single wild moment of my youth.
The best moments in my life were carrying my three children, loving them, taking care of them, playing with them, and watching them grow. As they have grown and started their own lives, there are times my heart aches to have those precious moments back.
I see my life flashing before me and the days of my future dwindling. I wonder if I made the right choices, if I lived to my full potential, or did I let those around me, and myself down. Did I work too much? Did I give enough f myself to the ones I love? Was I selfish? Or, not selfish enough?
Did I waste time focusing on the wrong things?
While all of those things are going through in my head, I also feel a sense of great strength and peace. More than I've ever felt before. It's a take what is mine mindset with a fierce fire of independence burning within.
Maybe, I feel I have nothing to lose. Maybe, I've finally had it with not living life on my terms.
For the first time in almost forty years, I see the world differently, I see myself differently. I know who I am and I'm confident in what I'm able to do.
Yes, I fear the unknown of what lies ahead of me, but I know, that whatever happens, it will be fantastic,
I read this poem on Facebook. It was posted by the author, Donna Ashworth. It's from a book of poems she wrote titled, I Wish I Knew: Poems to Soothe Your Soul & Strengthen Your Spirit.
After reading it I was changed even more. Her words hit me deep in my aging soul. The poem made me cry tears of sadness for what is gone, but more importantly tears of joy realizing that, as time goes by, I only get better.
AS TIME GOES BY poem
Let them happen.
Let them all happen.
Don't fear the years, let the years, all the years be fantastic.
