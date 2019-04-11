Hop Over to Castle HS for Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

The Castle HS Show Choirs are hosting their annual Breakfast with the Easter Bunny with fun activities, performances from the show choirs and more!

Hop over to Castle High School for two available breakfast seating's. The first one is at 8 am and the second seating is at 10 am on Saturday, April 20th.

Don't miss the annual Easter egg hunt, children's activities, kids treat bags, an Easter basket auction with lots of great prizes and gifts inside. Pictures with the Easter Bunny will be available too!

Tickets will be available at the door:

Adults - $6.00 (13 years old and up)

Children - $5.00 (3 - 12 years old)

Babies - 2 years of age and under are FREE

The Castle Knight Sensations (mixed show choir) and the Knightingales (female show choir) will perform some of their state ranked shows from this past year and maybe surprise everyone with an Easter song or two!

Proceeds benefit the show choirs for costumes and travel expenses during competition season, and more. So, come on out with your family, friends, and neighbors and enjoy Breakfast with the Easter bunny at the Castle High School cafeteria. Donations will also be accepted.