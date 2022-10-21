Holiday World’s ‘Halloween in the Sky’ Drone Show Features Spectacular 2023 Announcement

If you are like me, you are probably wondering where summer went, and now it's almost November. There is a silver lining though, Holiday World has some fall family fun going on, plus a special announcement!

Featuring Fall Family Fun

The SCAREbnb funhouse. which features Marilyn's Mansion, Dracula's Den, Frankenstein's monster, and more. Holiday World promises the SCAREbnb is "just spooky enough to tingle the spine, but won’t terrify even the weariest of travelers."

Special Fall Treats

Holidog’s 3D Halloween Adventure

Professor Holiday’s Wacky Workshop of Wonders

Kitty’s Dance Spooktacular at Hoosier Celebration Theater

Carnival Chaos

12 acres of corn mazes and hayrides

And speaking of rides - you can still enjoy all of your favorite rides and coasters at Holiday World.

But Wait...There's More

The crew at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari know how to throw a celebration. They took the celebration to the sky with 'Holidays in the Sky' drone show. For the final two weekends in October, a special new light show called 'Halloween in the Sky' and features 300 amazing drones.

Here's what Leah Koch-Blumhardt, Director of Communications and Fourth-Generation Owner of Holiday World had to say about their amazing drone shows;

"This Summer, our 300 drone and light show, Holidays in the Sky was a tremendous hit with our Guests. We knew we had to bring the ‘swarm’ back for an encore performance this year. Plus, is there a more spectacular way to make an announcement than with 300 drones? If you missed Holidays in the Sky, you don’t want to miss this one. The displays are mesmerizing—it’s amazing what 300 drones can do!”

Halloween in the Sky will begin at 7:45 pm and is included in Guest admission on Saturday, October 22, 2022, and Saturday, October 29, 2022.

2023 Announcement

So, what will the BIG announcement be? If you go to see Halloween in the Sky, you'll be the first to find out in the most spectacular way!

Season passes for 2023 are on sale now and include the NEW Free Pre-K pass. Guests who purchase before October 12 get the best price of the year and can set up an easy payment plan. For more information on season passes, visit HolidayWorld.Com/SeasonPass

