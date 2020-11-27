Holiday World Announces Wooden Coaster Project The Raven Evermore

Usually when our friends at Holiday World have a big change coming to the park, like a new ride, it's top secret for a while. I don't know how long they've been keeping their latest project under wraps, but the Raven is loose now.

The Raven was the first wooden coaster that I rode was back in the 90s. The entire ride is about one and a half minutes long, which is enough excitement for me. I'm kind of a wimp now.

The scenery around the Raven is amazing, especially around the lake, as long as you can keep your eyes open. The Raven Evermore Project is basically a rebuild of the twenty-five year old coaster. The maintenance team will be keeping busy though Santa's season to make the Raven twenty-five percent smoother. Hmm, that's the second mention of '25'. I wonder if that's a clue about something else. I mean, it may not have anything to do with anything, but I'm always on the lookout for clues!

