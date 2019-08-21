The Spotsville Bridge Project is coming to a close and leaders in Henderson County need some help deciding what color to paint the bridge. A maroon and white color combination was suggestion but was quickly dismissed once it was noted that over time the maroon would fade to an unattractive pink. You can cast a vote for the new bridge cover by voicing your opinion in the comments of the Facebook post below. Several colors suggested by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are available to choose from including Kentucky Blue, Light Blue, Camo Green and Buttercream Yellow... Take a look below and cast your vote!