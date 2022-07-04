It is going to be BLAZING this week. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for western Kentucky and southern Indiana and we're expecting some ruthless heat and humidity.

While 4th of July is expected to be incredibly hot, it might just be the "coolest" day of the week. That said, we're still expecting highs in the mid 90s today and the heat index will likely top triple digits.

Eyewitness News Meteorologist Ron Rhodes joined me this morning to chat about the forecast and just how hot it's going to be.

Here's the graphic shared by the National Weather Service. It forecasts "dangerous heat" and a daily heat index between 105 and 115 degrees.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Here are the official details of the Heat Advisory, which goes into effect at 11am, Monday, July 4th and will continue through 9pm, Thursday, July 7th, though Ron Rhodes suggests it will likely be extended.

Rajiv Bajaj/Unsplash Rajiv Bajaj/Unsplash loading...

From the National Weather Service:

WHAT: Daily heat index values of 100 to 110 degrees expected.

WHERE: Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

WHEN: From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM CDT Thursday.

IMPACTS: Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Heat index values today will top out around 100 to 105 degrees. The peak of the heat will occur Tuesday through Thursday, when daily heat index values will reach 105 to 110 degrees. Daily chances for isolated thunderstorms will provide limited relief from the heat.