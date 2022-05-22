When my son was little, I was always on the lookout for fun places for him to play, and meet new friends. We lived in a bigger city, so there were several fun options for him, but I was left to sit on the sidelines with no real adult interaction. One family in Haubstadt, IN has found an awesome way to combine playtime and coffee time.

Meet The Reinbrecht Family

Phil and Leigha Reinbrecht have six children. Let's let that sink in for a moment. Ok, obviously, they saw a need for a safe place for kids to play indoors while parents have a moment to relax and have some adult socialization. You know how it is when you are with your kids all day, and then you kind of forget how to talk to adults? Well, this is an answer to that issue, and this new play space is a great way to let kids be creative.

Polka Dots Play Cafe has play spaces designed for ages 1 through 9. The really cool part for the kids is that they are learning skills while they play and socialize. And parents can sit back and watch their interactions.

Gross Motor Play

Fine Motor Play

Visual Motor Play

Imaginative Play

The Cafe

This might be the most important part of the entire Polka Dots Play Cafe experience for parents. I'm talking coffee along with a cafe menu and a spot to get some work done, or chat with your new friends. Also, I love the tile and counters in the cafe. I have almost the exact same style in my own kitchen!

Grand Opening / Hours / Location

The grand opening is planned for June 1, 2022, at 10:30 AM. There are several different play pricing options HERE.

1062 East State Road 68 Haubstadt, IN 47639 (Corner of Hwy 68 and Hwy 41)

Find more information: Polka Dots Play Cafe Facebook / PolkaDotsPlayCafe.com

All photos courtesy of Alyssa Pierce Photography