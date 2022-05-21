Someone once said, one person's junk is another person's treasure. I've never had this playout for me but a 22-year-old in Illinois experienced it firsthand in a big way.

I love popping into thrift stores with no goal in mind. I like to go inside and casually browse for anything that stands out to me. I usually end up leaving with nothing but occasionally I'll buy something hoping it might have value. The value doesn't necessarily need to be monetary especially if I know someone who will appreciate the item.

A college student in Wheaton, Illinois make a flipping awesome purchase that made him a serious profit. His name is Terrelle Brown and here's one example of his recent thriftscoveries.

Although that's a pretty sweet headboard that is not the Goodwill find that scored him almost a 30,000% profit. When Terrelle was leaving an Illinois Goodwill he spotted a unique ashtray. In true thrifter fashion, he knew he needed to buy it. Little did he know how valuable the ashtray actually was. It was designed by Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara and was priced at $10. After the purchase, he made a mad dash to his car to do some research to find its value. Right in the parking lot, he learned he had struck gold. How much did it sell for?

