Go ‘Bowling for Rhinos’ With Mesker Park Zoo!
In case you need to justify a trip to the bowling alley...here you go. Join the zookeepers and staff from Mesker Park Zoo at River City Recreation this Friday and go Bowling for Rhinos! Every spare, strike, and gutter ball will help raise money for rhino habitat conservation efforts. You can also bid on silent auction items throughout the night.
Your ticket price will cover the cost of bowling and shoe rental. You'll also receive a free t-shirt and a free drink! The event is set for this Friday, June 14th from 6p-9p at River City Recreation on S. Weinbach Avenue. Get more info and purchase tickets here.