If your kids are students of Warrick County schools, they have the opportunity to take advantage of free back-to-school haircuts.

Summer break is nearing its end. It feels like just yesterday, the kiddos were getting out of school and eager to take advantage of summer. In about a month's time, kids will be returning to school. That means now is the time when parents are planning out their back-to-school shopping lists. Clothes, shoes, and school supplies don't come cheap, especially for those who have multiple children. Some families cannot afford all of the required school supplies. Throw in new clothes for school because they outgrew their clothes from last year, which can put many in a bind...especially with the way the economy has been. Then, you want to make sure your kiddos look presentable before school with a fresh haircut. All of that money adds up, and one Boonville saloon recognizes that. So they want to help take a little bit of pressure off of your shoulders by offering free back-to-school haircuts!

Get our free mobile app

Free Back To School Haircuts for Warrick County Students

Lux Hair Salon in Boonville, Indiana will be offering back-to-school haircuts for Warrick County Students in grades Kindergarten through 12th for FREE this summer. These free back-to-school haircuts will be offered on Monday, August 1st from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., and again on Monday, August 8th from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Spots are filling up, but you can make an appointment with Teresa Opel now by calling 812-550-2470. Justin Davis, the barber at Lux Hair Salon will also be offering free haircuts for walk-ins. Make sure you book an appointment ASAP or come in early on either day to sign up with your child's name and a good contact number so that you can ensure your kid has a spot.

Thoughtful boy at hair salon. LumineImages loading...

There will also be free snacks and drinks for the kiddos provided by Redemption Community Church on these dates. I spoke with Lux Hair Salon owner, April Sanders, and she tells me that she wants to give back to the community however she can. That's why she hopes to make this an annual thing to offer families in the community. You can learn more about this event with the flyer below, but make sure you take advantage of this ASAP!

Lux Hair Salon Lux Hair Salon loading...

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.

Relive 1980s Elementary School Gym Class If you are a Generation X or Millenial like me, you likely have some strong memories of gym class. Either you loved it or hated it. I made some fun memories and built character and muscle, but I'm really glad I never have to go back and face some of these things again! And I know my teachers did their best to make gym enjoyable and teach us life skills. They succeeded - this is all in good fun. And, hopefully, future generations will get to thoroughly enjoy some of these as much as I did!