The first pair of blue-light blocking glasses I ever owned were giant and frankly kind of ugly, but I wore them because looking at computer screens all day was giving me terrible headaches. Luckily the glasses industry has come around and realized that they can make blue-light blocking glasses that are stylish and useful!

I love having a set at home and one for the office. They alleviate visual fatigue and discomfort from long periods of web surfing, gaming and working under fluorescent lights with UV400 protection and glare reduction. They're lightweight, comfortable and the two-pack has tons of different color options to go with your style.

I own this pair specifically and I love them! They're classy and cute, and they definitely lessen my eyestrain; between reading on my tablet, working on a laptop and playing a lot of video games on my tv, I put them through their paces screen time-wise.

More and more kid-friendly entertainment comes from sources with screens - whether it's tablets or computers - so these blue-light blocking glasses for kids are really helpful. They have dozens of colorful options, so your kiddo can pick their favorite!

I love this brand's style, and since I love my gold pair, these are definitely on my list. Tortoiseshell is timeless and eye-catching at the same time.

There really is a style for everyone when it comes to blue-light blockers. Going for a mid-century Mad Men vibe? Look no further!

Hear me out. Four pairs might seem like a lot, but how nice would it be to have a ton of options? Plus you can leave a pair in pretty much every room and never worry about being without your precious blue-light blocking lenses. You won't regret it!

