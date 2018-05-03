Fake Sheriff’s Deputy Scam Going On In Warrick County

When will these scams stop?!?! I'm afraid that they will continue, and become more believable as time goes by. Warrick County Sheriff, Brett Kruse sent out a reminder to residents not to fall for a current scam going on. It involves someone claiming to be a sheriff's deputy employee named Jeremy Baize calling you to tell you that you are going to be arrested because you missed jury duty. Everyone say it together now....SCAM!!!!

Make sure that you and your loved ones are aware of this and don't fall victim to such scams!