National grocery store chain, Kroger, has issued a recall of over 35,000 pounds of ground beef after discovering it could contain small bits of hard plastic.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Services, the recall was issued after it was discovered certain ground beef products could contain "extraneous materials, specifically hard plastic."

The list of products under the recall are:

3-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 73% LEAN - 27% FAT” with product code 95051, UPC: 011110975645, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 80% LEAN - 20% FAT” with product code 95052, UPC: 011110969729, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

3-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 80% LEAN – 20% FAT” with product code 95053, UPC of 011110969705, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “PRIVATE SELECTION ANGUS BEEF 80% LEAN - 20% FAT GROUND CHUCK” with product code 95054, UPC: 011110971395, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN – 15% FAT” with product code 95055, UPC: 011110969682, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND SIRLOIN 90% LEAN – 10% FAT GROUND BEEF” and product code 95056, UPC: 011110975638, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “ALL NATURAL LAURA’S LEAN BEEF 92% LEAN 8% FAT GROUND BEEF” with product code 95057, UPC: 612669316714, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “ALL NATURAL LAURA’S LEAN BEEF 96% LEAN 4% FAT GROUND BEEF” with product code 95058, UPC: 612669317063, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “PRIVATE SELECTION ANGUS BEEF 90% LEAN – 10% FAT GROUND SIRLOIN” with product code 95063, UPC: 011110969637 and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN – 7% FAT” with product code 95064, UPC: 01111096920, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

15-lb. cases containing “JBS Ground Beef Angus Chuck 80% Lean 20% Fat Service Case” with Case UPC: 0040404800632 and a “Sell By: 9.APRIL.”

15-lb. cases containing “Ground Beef Angus Sirloin 90% Lean 10% Fat Service Case” Case UPC: 0040404800634, and a “Sell By: 9.APRIL.”

While there are no Kroger locations in southern Indiana, the company also owns Ruler Foods which has locations in Vanderburgh and Warrick County. The recall doesn't make reference to Ruler Foods, however the recalled package's label is the same as the ground beef sold in those locations. If you purchased any of the above ground beef from a local Ruler Foods location, call the store to see if it falls under the recall.

[Source: U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service]