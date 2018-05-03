Limited Spots Open for Downtown YMCA Women’s Self Defense Class

If you're ever threatened by an attacker, would you know how to protect yourself? If the answer is, "no," then let the YMCA help you turn it into a "yes" with their upcoming Self Defense Class on June 1st!

Open to women ages 14 and older, the "Prepare for Anything" Self Defense Workshop "is designed for young ladies heading to college or for the everyday woman making a trip to the grocery store" and will teach participants skills they need to defend themselves if they were ever in a situation that called for it.

The class costs $15 per person for both YMCA members and non-members, however space is limited and spots are filling up fast. Call (812) 423-9622 for more information and to reserve your spot.

[Source: YMCA of Southwestern Indiana on Facebook]