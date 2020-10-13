EVSC Students to Receive Free Meals For Rest Of School Year

We learned in early September we learned that all students in the the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation attending in-person classes would be eligible to receive free breakfast and lunch through December 31st or until the USDA grant funds ran out. We've now learned that the program from the USDA has been extended and that students will have free meals through the remainder of the school year.

The free meals are being provided thanks to the extension waivers from the United States Department of Agriculture. A statement from the EVSC reads,

ALL STUDENTS WILL CONTINUE TO RECEIVE FREE MEALS FOR THE REST OF THIS SCHOOL YEAR! The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has officially extended its summer meal waivers for the entire 2020-21 school year. This was originally set to expire in December. The School Nutrition Association has been advocating for the waiver extensions, saying that they are vital for students and their families who may be struggling with food insecurity due to COVID-19.

This is a tremendous move on the part of the US Department of Agriculture and while wonderful during this time of uncertainty for so many, it does make us wonder why funds like this can't be available every year for those students who simply cannot afford a school lunch. Remember in 2019, when our local businesses came together to pay off $29,000 in school lunch debt?