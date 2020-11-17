As the number of positive coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country, businesses are trying to navigate these uncertain times and one Evansville cafe & bar has made the tough decision to temporarily close their doors.

Over the weekend, Deerhead Sidewalk Cafe & Bar made a post to social media announcing the temporary closing of their East Columbia Street location. The post reads,

We would like to thank everyone for their patronage during this difficult time. However, after close consideration of the safety and health of our customers and employees, we have decided to close temporarily until further notice. We appreciate your understanding and look forward to opening our doors back open as soon as possible, thank you and see you soon.

The post was signed "Deerhead family."

While we hate to see them close their doors, even temporarily, we do completely understand the reasoning behind it and we will be ready to welcome them back when they do reopen their doors.

If you've never eaten at Deerhead, you're going to have to wait until they reopen their doors. When they do, be sure that you try their legendary Double Decker Pizza. You truly haven't lived until you have eaten a slice of Double Decker Pizza. Literally a single piece of pizza is an entire meal. I have never been able to eat more than one slice and there is always more than enough for leftovers.

