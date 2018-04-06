Evansville Sears Closing Sunday (4/8)

After years of being a staple in the tri-state, Sears in Washington Square Mall is closing this weekend.

Google Maps

Our media partners at Eyewitness News reported that THIS Sunday, April 8th, will be the final day the department store will be open. Sears has been in Evansville since 1925, but earlier this year, we found out that Evansville's store would be one of the 39 Sears locations that would be closing.

There is no word yet on what will become of the Sears building at Washington Square Mall. We can only hope that something will come in that will revive the once crowded mall. Eyewitness News spoke with realtor Joe Kiefer he's working to get a new store moved into the Sears location.