Your Dollar Bills Might Be Worth Hundreds of Dollars

Check your serial numbers, you might have more than just $1 on your hands.

According to DontWasteYourMoney.com your dollar bills might be worth a lot more than just $1.

We all know that coins are a hot commodity when it comes to collecting, but paper bills are too!

There is a list of "most sought after serial numbers" on CoolSerialNumbers.com that tells you if your $1 bill is unique and collectible or not.

Serial numbers to look out for:

Seven Repeating Numbers In a Row

19999999

77777775

Seven Repeating Numbers In No Particular Order

33393333

83888888

Repetitive Numbers

73737373

49494949

Radar Numbers (Numbers that read the same forwards and backwards)

1880881

6338336

Ladder Numbers

1234567

9876543

Double Quad Numbers

77773333

99992222

Trailing Zeros (Any number that ends in two zeros)

8372600

6195300

If you have any #1 bills with these serial numbers they could be worth hundreds! If you want to sell them, you could probably find a collector on eBay that would be very interested in your fancy digits...