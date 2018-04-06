Your Dollar Bills Might Be Worth Hundreds of Dollars
Check your serial numbers, you might have more than just $1 on your hands.
According to DontWasteYourMoney.com your dollar bills might be worth a lot more than just $1.
We all know that coins are a hot commodity when it comes to collecting, but paper bills are too!
There is a list of "most sought after serial numbers" on CoolSerialNumbers.com that tells you if your $1 bill is unique and collectible or not.
Serial numbers to look out for:
Seven Repeating Numbers In a Row
19999999
77777775
Seven Repeating Numbers In No Particular Order
33393333
83888888
Repetitive Numbers
73737373
49494949
Radar Numbers (Numbers that read the same forwards and backwards)
1880881
6338336
Ladder Numbers
1234567
9876543
Double Quad Numbers
77773333
99992222
Trailing Zeros (Any number that ends in two zeros)
8372600
6195300
If you have any #1 bills with these serial numbers they could be worth hundreds! If you want to sell them, you could probably find a collector on eBay that would be very interested in your fancy digits...