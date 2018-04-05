EPD Officer Ward Made a New Friend with an Evansville Child

I spotted this on Twitter and I just had to share! A local mom shared a photo with the Evansville Police Department after one of their officers stopped to say hi when her son waved at him as he went past. EPD Officer Ward gave the young man a sticker badge and posed for a photo. This is one of those moments that I think deserves to be shared. People are often quick to share the bad news but overlook the positive things. This is one of those moments that I think we just need to appreciate.