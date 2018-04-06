National Weather Service Cancels Winter Storm Watch for Tri-State

We have some good news, and some not-as-good news in regards to the weather! The not-as-good? It's still expected to snow across the Tri-State Friday night into Saturday. The good news? It's expected to be an inch or less which has led the National Weather Service in Paducah to cancel the Winter Storm Watch they issued early Thursday morning.

Here's the complete statement from the NWS:

Special Weather Statement

ILZ075>078-080>094-INZ081-082-085>088-KYZ001>022-MOZ076-086-087-

100-107>112-114-061800-

JEFFERSON-WAYNE IL-EDWARDS-WABASH-PERRY IL-FRANKLIN-HAMILTON-

WHITE-JACKSON-WILLIAMSON-SALINE-GALLATIN-UNION-JOHNSON-POPE-

HARDIN-ALEXANDER-PULASKI-MASSAC-GIBSON-PIKE-POSEY-VANDERBURGH-

WARRICK-SPENCER-FULTON-HICKMAN-CARLISLE-BALLARD-MCCRACKEN-GRAVES-

LIVINGSTON-MARSHALL-CALLOWAY-CRITTENDEN-LYON-TRIGG-CALDWELL-

UNION KY-WEBSTER-HOPKINS-CHRISTIAN-HENDERSON-DAVIESS-MCLEAN-

MUHLENBERG-TODD-PERRY MO-BOLLINGER-CAPE GIRARDEAU-WAYNE MO-CARTER-

RIPLEY-BUTLER-STODDARD-SCOTT-MISSISSIPPI-NEW MADRID-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF MOUNT VERNON, FAIRFIELD, ALBION,

MOUNT CARMEL, PINCKNEYVILLE, WEST FRANKFORT, MCLEANSBORO, CARMI,

CARBONDALE, MURPHYSBORO, HERRIN, HARRISBURG, SHAWNEETOWN,

JONESBORO, VIENNA, GOLCONDA, ELIZABETHTOWN, CAIRO, MOUND CITY,

METROPOLIS, FORT BRANCH, PETERSBURG, POSEYVILLE, EVANSVILLE,

BOONVILLE, ROCKPORT, HICKMAN, CLINTON, BARDWELL, WICKLIFFE,

PADUCAH, MAYFIELD, SMITHLAND, BENTON, MURRAY, MARION, EDDYVILLE,

CADIZ, PRINCETON, MORGANFIELD, DIXON, MADISONVILLE, HOPKINSVILLE,

HENDERSON, OWENSBORO, CALHOUN, GREENVILLE, ELKTON, PERRYVILLE,

MARBLE HILL, CAPE GIRARDEAU, JACKSON, PIEDMONT, VAN BUREN,

DONIPHAN, POPLAR BLUFF, BLOOMFIELD, SIKESTON, CHARLESTON,

AND NEW MADRID

...Minor accumulations of snow possible later tonight into

Saturday morning...

Rain should transition to light snow tonight across southeast

Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and west Kentucky.

The snow may linger Saturday morning across western Kentucky.

Snowfall amounts should generally be 1 inch or less. Minor travel

impacts cannot be ruled out.

The Winter Storm Watch was cancelled early this morning. The

forecast data has had tremendous difficulty handling snowfall

amounts with this system. All of the latest data points to lower

accumulations.

[Source: National Weather Service]