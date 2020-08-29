Evansville Rescue Hosting Cutest Pet Contest & Your Pet Could End up on a Calendar

Another Chance for Animals is an Evansville rescue that is foster based. They're hosting a fun fundraiser this year that could get your pet on a calendar!

They're hosting a cutest pet contest, where the winning pets get featured in their upcoming calendar, and a grand prize winner gets a $75 gift card to Petsmart.

Registration will cost $5 and will run from September 1st- September 14th. Contestants may enter as many pets as they would like into the competition but may only enter each pet once. Voting will run from September 15th to September 30th, and each vote will cost $1. All pets are welcome in this contest, but we ask that the picture be from within the last year.

Entries for the cutest pet contest with Another Chance for Animals open on September 1st, and you can enter your pet by clicking here.

And here's a little bit about Another Chance for Animals if you aren't sure who they are:

Another Chance for Animals is a network of foster homes and volunteers helping to save animals in our community. We help pull animals into foster homes so that they can receive proper vet care and socialization in order to get them ready for adoption. We are a strictly volunteer based rescue, so all donations and fees go straight back to vet bills. Each animal adopted from us will be spayed/neutered, up to date on age appropriate vaccines, microchipped, heartworm tested (dogs), and FIV/FELV tested (cats).