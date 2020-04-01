Evansville McDonald’s Delivers 800 Meals to Ascension St. Vincent

On the last episode of Good News from McDonald's (I just made up that name, it's not a real show) we told you about the owners who delivered hundreds of pounds of ground beef to their employees. Now we're excited to report that McDonald's is taking care of those braves men and women on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, employees from 10 Evansville McDonald's restaurants delivered 800 meals to healthcare workers at Ascension St. Vincent this morning. Crews from restaurants owned by Rick & Susan Mann, Chip & Katie Kenworthy, Paul Snider, and Michael Burrell were up and at it bright and early, preparing some yummy sausage biscuits and breakfast burritos for the hard working and dedicated healthcare workers.

"Our healthcare workers are putting themselves on the front line to provide care for the people of our community," said Susan Mann, local McDonald's Owner/Operator. "We felt like it was important to provide them a meal to say thank you for all they are doing to ensure our families stay safe."

Download The WGBFAM Mobile App

McDonald's didn't forget about Deaconess Hospital either. They've delivered hundreds of gift cards to folks at those various locations.

All in all, Evansville and surrounding area McDonald’s locations have donated more than 3,200 meals to healthcare workers as a way to say 'thank you' and to hopefully provide a small bit of relief during these unprecedented times.