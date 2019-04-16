Evansville Libraries Offering Teen Volunteer Opportunities This Summer

Summer is almost here and if there's a teenager in your house in need of something to keep them occupied during their break (instead of binge watching movies and playing video games), the Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) is here to help!

The Library is looking for a several "VolunTeens" to help out with a variety of different activities and projects they have planned this summer. The program is open to individuals between the ages of 12 and 17, and offers the following options:

Summer Learning Program Leader

For those comfortable speaking to people, the Summer Learning Program (SLP) Leader position might be the position for them. SLP Leaders will help residents sign up for the program and answer any questions they may have.

Party Patrol

The perfect opportunity for individuals who are outgoing and don't mind being around and engaging with large crowds. Party Patrol Volunteers will lend a hand to the Library's many summer events for kids and families, helping with the variety of activities.

Behind-the-Scenes Teen

A great chance to help out for those who prefer to be a little more low-key, and not the center of attention, "Behind-the-Scenes Teens" will get the opportunity to help prep materials for craft projects the Library offers, as well as making creative displays and filling book and music displays around the Library. This position also gives volunteers the opportunity to explore their creative side with a few writing projects.

The program will be available at the Library's five larger branches, Central, Red Bank, McCollough, Oaklyn, and North Park. Those interested can apply online through the EVPL website, and must attend one of the following orientation sessions to set their schedule:

Central

Monday, May 6, 4:00 – 5:00 pm

Tuesday, May 21, 4:00 – 5:00 pm

North Park

Wednesday, May 8, 4:00 – 5:00 pm

Saturday, May 11, 10:00 – 11:00 am

Oaklyn

Wednesday, May 15, 6:00 – 7:00 pm

Friday, May 17, 4:00 – 5:00 pm

Saturday, June 1, 10:00 – 11:00 am

McCollough

Tuesday, May 14, 4:00 – 5:00 pm

Red Bank

Saturday, May 18, 10:00 – 11:00 am

Wednesday, May 22, 4:00 – 5:00 pm