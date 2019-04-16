Luka is Up for Adoption – Here’s Why Rats Make Great Pets!
Oh wipe that look off your face! I know what I'm talking about here! Rats make wonderful pets - I know I had one for almost four years. His name was GusGus and he was pure joy.
When I saw Luka up for adoption, my heart melted. Luka isn't a run-of-the-mill sewer rat. He's a fancy rat. Meaning he's tame. And, if you are considering a pet in your life, here's why pet rats are the best.
They Are Smart
For years, researchers have used rats in mind game experiments because they can learn to do things. And they work for snacks!
They Are Friendly
No lie, GusGus would come out of his cage and play with our dogs and lay in my lap just like the other dogs. He would play with my 115 lb akita and lay on my shoulders and give me sweet little kisses on my cheek. I miss GusGus.
They Are Contained
Don't have time for a dog? Rats can stay in their cage all day. Just make sure they get some socialization because they are friendly.
They Don't Live Long
This might be a drawback because you'll fall in love. They only live about 2-3 years but GusGus lived about four because well... he was loved so much I guess.
They Aren't Expensive
Know how much I spend on my stupid elderly dogs? I don't want to talk about it... special diets, medication, vet visits. It adds up. Fancy rats don't eat much and after the initial cage set up, aren't costly.
So, yea, if I could I'd take Luka in a heartbeat but I have one of those pesky hunter cats who'd find a way to eat him up. But, Luka is available for adoption thru Another Chance for Animals. I hope you'll consider giving him the loving home he deserves!