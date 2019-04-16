Fosters Needed Today for 7 Shihtzu Mix Puppies

It Takes a Village has 7 Shihtzu mix puppies coming in to the shelter today. These little pups are not quite ready to be adopted, they are only 6 weeks old. If you are able to help, Complete an APPLICATION . If you already have an application on file, simply send ITV an email.

For a $50 donation, you will get the naming rights to an ITV puppy or dog whom we rescued without a name. To make the donation, send the donation to 1417 N. Stockwell, Evansville, IN 47715 or make a donation online at ITVrescue.org/donate. All donations are tax-deductible. Make sure you include the name with your donation and an email address so that we can email you a photo of the dog that you named. Thank you for supporting the dogs of ITV!