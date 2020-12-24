Evansville Home Is Something Out Of A Victorian Christmas Dream and It’s For Sale [PHOTOS]

With all that has happened this year, we have all done more with our Christmas decorations then we have in the past. Maybe it just looks that way because the decorations make us so happy, or maybe we really have gone a little overboard with our Christmas cheer. Either way, it's a welcome sight to all of your deck the halls photos on social media.

One of my friends alerted me to this Victorian Christmas masterpiece. The home is located on Chandler Ave. in Evansville, IN and it is currently for sale. Wait until you see the inside, it looks like something out of a movie. It's absolute gorgeous.

