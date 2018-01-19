Inspired by receiving a toy from the annual 911 Gives Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive during a recent hospital stay, 9-year-old Berkeley S. of Evansville has decided to give back by hosting an online fundraiser for the local charity organization.

According to the fundraiser on YouCaring.com, Berkeley recently had emergency surgery in one of our area hospitals (the exact location is not specified) and received a stuffed giraffe to help calm her nerves. She was allowed to take the giraffe with her to surgery, and as you can see in the video above, the two have formed a special bond ever since!

Berkeley has set a goal of $2,000, not only do I think we meet that goal, I think if we all pitch in a few bucks and ask our friends a family to do the same, I think we can easily exceed that goal!