Evansville Food Truck Serving up ‘Leslie Knope’ Approved Waffles

Sweet Dreams À La Mode is fairly new to Evansville's food truck scene. Brian and Angela Kissinger began piecing their dessert truck together last year. I watch the progress on their Facebook page. Even throughout the off-season for food trucks, the Kissingers are still out occasionally, serving up unique waffle ice cream treats.

I saw that they were out for “Galentine’s Day”, but I didn't get out there to try them. Honestly, they have so many delicious treats on their menu, I might need to sample one of everything.

There are three parts to the menu: Dream Waffles, Ice Cream, and specialty drinks like floats. We all need to try a Ski float, just to say that we did! Technically I don't see it on the menu, but that won't stop me from asking about it.

If you like to keep things more traditional, Sweet Dreams À La Mode also has regular ice cream, sundaes and banana splits. I'm going to be adventurous the next time they are out, and go for the Beignet Dream, but the warm brownie a la mode looks really tempting, too.

Sweet Dreams are Made of These Dreamy Treats

