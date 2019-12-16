Have some fun this Tuesday night with Evansville Trivia - Christmas edition at River City Coffee + Good's!

What could be more fun than getting with a bunch of your friends for Evansville Trivia - Christmas edition this holiday season! River City Coffee + Goods in downtown Evansville invite you and yours this Tuesday, December 17th for an hour of trivia!

This event takes place from 6 pm - 7 pm. Of course, you can enjoy some delicious beverages while you're there including coffee, tea, and mocktails. River City Coffee + Goods is located at 223 Main Street in downtown Evansville.

It's for all ages and costs only $2 per person. Winner takes all! There will also be prizes (gift cards) for 2nd and 3rd place. So, get a team of 1 - 6 people and grab a table starting at 5:30 pm and by golly, have a holly jolly Christmas Trivia Night!

Specialty Coffee - credit by Deb Turner

Follow River City Coffee + Goods on Facebook.