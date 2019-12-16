Are you looking for a new career? Start the new year off right. BWX Technologies Inc. and Townsquare Media are presenting The Evansville Community Job Fair coming up January 30, 2020 at the Evansville Holiday Inn Airport and with this many hiring businesses, you'll be sure to find your perfect career match! Be sure to bring a resume and dress for success.

Who will be at the 2020 event? Check out our list of vendors:

WANT TO BECOME A VENDOR?

Finding qualified, hard-working employees can be very challenging. Wouldn't it be great to meet and greet several candidates in one afternoon? The annual Townsquare Media Community Job Fair is coming to the Holiday Inn Airport on January 30, 2020. Last year, we had about 1,500 job seekers come through the expo.

As a sponsor, you'll not only be able to meet each candidate, but we also collect all resumes and email them out to each sponsor. You'll receive on-air promos, streaming promos, and mention on our website, in addition to the booth space you receive.

Want to know more, email our sales manager at traci.davis@townsquaremedia.com or call 812-425-4226.

