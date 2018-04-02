Evansville Animal Control is Full Urgent Need for Fosters and Adopters

The Evansville Animal Control is doing it's best to keep above water, but their kennels are currently full, and more dogs are still coming in.



Gucci is one of the many dogs who needs a foster/adopter ASAP! (photo credit: Another Chance for Animals)

Gucci (pictured above) was an owner surrender at Animals control. Gucci is one of the many dogs needing an adopter or foster ASAP.

Another Chance for Animals has reached out to Facebook with a desperate plea for Fosters or Adopters! If you've ever considered fostering or adopting an animal, now is definitely the time to do that. This is the sad reality of animal rescue, if the kennels are full, space has to be made, and unfortunately for some that means euthanasia.

If you are in a position to help, consider fostering or adopting. Evansville Animal control always has dogs up for adoption who are looking for their forever homes. Another option is if you can't take on the long term commitment and costs that come with owning a pet, you can help by fostering through Another Chance for Animals.

Here's what Another chance for Animals had to say: