Evansville Central Grad Dylan Meyer Wins 3M Augusta Invitational

Evansville Central High School graduate, and current University of Illinois senior, Dylan Meyer earned his second straight exemption for the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship with another win at 3M Augusta Invitational over the weekend.

According to the Evansville Courier & Press, Meyer fought off University of Tennessee's Lorenzo Scalise in the final round to claim the title with an 11-under par, one stroke better than Scalise.

The win gives Meyer yet another win in what has been a stellar collegiate career, and an exemption for the PGA Tour's 2019 Valspar Championship. He finished tied for 74th with a seven over par at this year's event which took place March 8th through 11th. Next year's event is set for March 18th through 24th at Innisbrook Golf Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida.

[Source: Evansville Courier & Press]