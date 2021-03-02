Downtown Evansville Businesses Remind Customers To Mask Up

We are now a full year into the Covid-19 pandemic. It is crazy to believe that it has been a full 12 months since the country was initially asked to stay home and mask up if we had to leave the house but it isn't over yet and downtown Evansville businesses are reminding customers to continue to "Mask Up."

Masks aren't convenient. I can't tell you how many times I've driven off from my house only to circle the block and pull back into the driveaway because I forgot to grab a clean mask. As a glasses wearer, they are a nightmare because my glasses are always fogging up. I often feel like I have to shout when I'm wearing my mask so others can hear me or I have to hope that the other person is going to shout so I can hear them. Wearing a mask means I can't cheat and read lips if there's too much background noise or I'm dealing with a quiet talker.

And don't even get me started on the mask-ne! I've never had as much trouble with the skin around my mouth, nose and cheeks as I have in the last 12 months. It has been the bane of my existence but even with all of those inconveniences, I still wear my mask. I go back home when I forget it. I walk back to the car when I'm almost to a door when I realize I left in on my console. I wear it. Why? Because while I may never know for sure, it just might save someone's life. I wear it because it's socially the right thing to do. It shows others that I care about their health as much as I care about my own. That I care about the health of the people they care about as much as I care about my own health and the health of my family. I wear my mask. Now, that doesn't mean I'm not tired of it.

If you are anything like me, you are ready for all of this to be over, for it to be a distant memory in the rear view mirror. While things are certainly starting to look brighter - I can see the light at the end of the tunnel as more vaccines are being administered - we still have a way to go before we can part ways with our masks. And that means, we have to continue to be vigilant and wear our masks when we shop, when we eat or when we pop in for our morning coffee. The businesses of downtown Evansville are asking customers to remember the importance of wearing a mask. In a post, the Downtown Evansville Facebook page says,

and shops have created a safe environment for you, your fellow shoppers and their employees, with adherence to CDC guidelines, increased sanitation efforts and social distancing. Mask Up and Shop & Dine Safe and Shop & Dine Local

So go ahead and grab your mask or maybe buy yourself a new one - there are a number of great local shops downtown that sell them. We're going to be wearing them for a little while longer.

