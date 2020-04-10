Deaconess Doctor Discusses When The Tri-State May See the Peak of COVID-19 [AUDIO]

Health experts across the country frequently talk about hitting the peak of the coronavirus. Where that peak is and when it will hit is different for every community based on the number of tests that have been given, and what their results are. Where will that peak be for the Tri-State? On Friday morning (April 10th, 2020), we asked a local doctor to find out.

Dr. Brad Scheu is a Doctor of Internal Medicine at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh. Take a listen to the complete interview below to hear when Dr. Scheu believes we'll see the peak, and what we can expect in the days, weeks, and months that follow.