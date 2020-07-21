Covid-19 Testing Extended Into August At CK Newsome Center

According to the Reopen Evansville Task Force, the Covid-19 testing taking place at the CK Newsome Center in downtown Evansville will continue into August. Testing will take place Monday through Friday from 8am to 8pm each day, although you do have to register in advance online to take a test or you can call 1-888-634-1116.

According to the release from the task force,

“Through our partnership with the state, over 1,100 residents have been tested at the CK Newsome site in the past two weeks,” said Steve Schaefer, Deputy Mayor & Chair of the Reopen Evansville Task Force. “Having the site open through August in a centrally located area of our city is tremendous news.”

The testing is free of charge and you do not need insurance to receive a Covid-19 test. If you do have insurance, however, they ask that you bring that information with you.

